Mercedes X-Class Pickup Truck Priced From £27,310* In The UK

Mercedes UK announced the range and pricing details of its new pickup truck, the 2018 X-Class.
The first examples of the UK-spec Mercedes X-Class are expected for delivery in January, with customers being offered the doublecab bodystyle only in conjunction with 4Matic selectable all-wheel drive and low range.
The UK range consists of three trim levels: the entry-level Pure for classic pickup duties, the mid-level Progressive for better quality feel and comfort and the range-topping Power which is geared more towards the so-called urban lifestyle.
The engine range includes two power options of the same Nissan-derived diesel unit: the 2.3-liter with either 163hp in the X220d 4Matic model or with 190hp in the X250d 4Matic. Mercedes UK will offer the X220d with a manual gearbox only and in Pure or Progressive trim levels while the more powerful X250d is available in all three trim levels and with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as an option. The V6-powered X350d 4Matic is expected to arrive in mid-2018.
Standard safety kit includes Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign recognition, rear-view camera and more. Entry-level Pure models come with a matt black front grille, fabric seats, semi-automatic air-conditioning, 17-inch steel wheels and gloss black detailing inside.
Progressive models add things like painted bumpers, aluminum door sills, load-securing rail system, heated door mirrors, a set of 17-inch alloys and a matt silver radiator grille while on the inside we get aluminum trim, illuminated sun visors, chrome air vents and more.
The range-topping Power trim level adds chrome bits on the exterior, LED lights all around, electrically folding mirrors and 18-inch alloys while the interior gets upgraded with eight-way adjustable front seats that are also dressed in part leather, a leather dashboard and more.
Mercedes also offers seven option packages to suit each customer’s individual needs as well as a locking differential and a higher ground clearance as optional extras.
Pricing starts at £27,310 (excluding VAT) for the X220d 4Matic, while the current range-topping X250d 4Matic in Power specification is priced at £34,100 (excluding VAT).
*excluding VAT