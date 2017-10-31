Modded Hyundai Elantra Sport Brings "All-Show, All-Go" Attitude To SEMA

Hyundai, together with Blood Type Racing, have put together an attention-grabbing concept for this year's SEMA Show, dubbed the BTR Edition.
Underneath all the aftermarket mods is a Hyundai Elantra Sport, featuring a methanol injection intake, custom exhaust and intercooler, a tuned suspension and a full aero kit.
"The BTR Edition Elantra Sport takes the Elantra beyond its capable OEM-development roots without sacrificing daily drivability," says Blood Type Racing product manager, Sam Lee.
Of course, we'll just have to take his word for it, because visually, the car doesn't really look as if it would fare too well on a ramp, or at a drive in - usual daily stuff. What it does seem like it would handle well is performance, which is where all the mods come in.
A full rundown of everything that's been modified on this car would look a little something like this:
Torcon CAI intake and Pierce Motorsports exhaust, custom ECU tuning by BTR, Devil's Own water/methanol injection system, Re-stitched OEM-style sport interior, Diamond-stitched floor mats, SoCalGarageWorks carbon-fiber steering wheel, SSR GTX01 19" wheels, Toyo T1 Sport tires, HDS coilover suspension, Pierce Motorsports sway bars, strut tower and chassis brace, Fella Big Brake kit, Diode Dynamics custom headlights and LED interior lighting, Aerotek custom front, side and rear track-ready lip kit, APR GTC-200 GT wing, AutoArt body and paint work and a BTR custom trunk track tool set.
The exterior is painted in Glasurit Arancio Borealis, which takes in the light quite well.
We should also touch on the rear end design, since that teaser from two weeks ago only showed the front end and profile. That wing at the back is properly massive, stretching almost as wide as the car itself. Although, if you take away the wing and the fender extensions, the car pretty much looks like the production model.