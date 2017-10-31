Mopar Previews Over 200 Parts For 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Mopar has previewed a selection of the special Jeep Performance Parts and accessories set to be available with the new 2018 Wrangler.
More than 100,000 hours of development, testing and validation has been done to create over 200 available parts for the latest-generation Wrangler, designed to perfectly cater to the varying lifestyles of Jeep customers.
In terms of Jeep Performance Parts available for the 2018 Wrangler, available products include 5- and 7-inch LED off-road lights, unique rock rails to protect the body, bumper guards, beadlock-capable 17-inch aluminum wheels with a 12 mm offset and off-road tires, and a selection of other 17-inch wheel options. Additionally, Jeep can fit a 2-inch lift kit and fender flares to accommodate huge 37-inch tires.
Elsewhere, Mopar has design a roof rack especially for the 2018 Wrangler and engineered a range of lifestyle cargo carries, including a ski, snowboard and bicycle carrier. Screen protectors have also been designed for the infotainment displays while a tailgate table flips out and provides a utility space and drink holder.
Interested in doing some serious off-roading? Mopar has you covered with a selection of water-resistant winches with wired remotes. There are also a range of vehicle graphics on offer, as well as new tire covers.
All Mopar parts and accessories will be available as soon as the 2018 Wrangler lands in dealerships.