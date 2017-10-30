Nissan IMx Concept Could Influence Next Qashqai And Rogue Sport

Presented in Tokyo last week, the new Nissan IMx won't be put into production, but it will reportedly help influence the design of the brand's next-gen compact SUV.
That's what Nissan VP of Global Design, Alfonso Albaisa, told AutoExpress, suggesting that the show car could play a big role in designing the next-generation Qashqai, otherwise known as the Rogue Sport in North America.
Albaisa was asked whether the IMx will influence the second-gen Juke, but he pointed out that the study is larger than the subcompact SUV. Still, it has a pretty good chance of lending some of its design elements to the Qashqai/Rogue Sport.
Despite its dramatic appearance, Albaisa claims the IMx looks "no further than 3 years" into the future. This coincides with the compact SUV's 6-7-year lifecycle, which is in production since November 2013, in its current form.
Details about the third-generation Nissan Qashqai have started surfacing, and we already know that it should debut before the turn of the decade, reportedly benefiting from the ProPilot autonomous driving tech.