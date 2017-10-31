Pirelli Unveils New Scorpion All Terrain Plus Tire At SEMA

Pirelli has taken to the world's largest automotive specialty equipment show in order to unveil a brand new on and off-road all terrain tire.
The Scorpion All Terrain Plus is said to deliver maximum performance in demanding conditions, for both pickup trucks as well as SUVs. In other words, it's not meant for your Camry.
"This tire combines our advanced compound and design technology with an aggressive appearance to provide light truck and SUV owners with a durable, high performing driving experience through a wide range of challenging on or off-road conditions," said Pirelli exec, Ian Coke.
Replacing the older Pirelli Scorpion ATR, the All Terrain Plus tire features a new generation tread compound and an aggressive design. The new tread pattern increases durability, traction and wear resistance, and is said to provide excellent performance in both mud and snow.
Available in various 16", 17", 18", and 20" sizes, the new Scorpion All Terrain Plus will reach customers in the first half of 2018. Meanwhile, planned fitments include trucks like the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma and Dodge RAM 1500.