Porsche 911 GT3 RS Takes On McLaren 720S In Half-Mile Race

VIDEO

1/2 mile drag race filmed from 2016 Porsche GT3RS VS 2018 Mclaren 720S The RS launches hard but no match for the 720S #shiftsector #bbiautosport #arobahn #porsche #dragrace #mclaren720s #gt3rs A post shared by arōbahn (@arobahn03) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

It may not be as exciting as the new 911 GT2 RS , but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS can still pose a threat to most modern supercars. So, is it capable of beating a more powerful McLaren 720S?Two enthusiasts decided to put their money where their mouths are, and took both machines out for a head-to-head 1/2-mile race, which should be enough to settle the dispute.Before checking out the video , shot from inside the German sports car, we will remind you that the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS uses a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine. It pushes 500PS (493hp) and 460Nm (339lb-ft) of torque to the wheels, through a 7-speed PDK automatic transmission, and naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 3.3sec.The McLaren 720S sits in a league of its own, and uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is based on the old 3.8-liter unit found in the rest of the brand's family. The total output stands at 720PS (710hp) and 770Nm (568lb-ft) of torque, which allows it to reach 100km/h (62mph) in less than 3 seconds, from a standstill.This would be a good time to place your bets.