Porsche 911 GT3 RS Takes On McLaren 720S In Half-Mile Race

It may not be as exciting as the new 911 GT2 RS, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS can still pose a threat to most modern supercars. So, is it capable of beating a more powerful McLaren 720S?
Two enthusiasts decided to put their money where their mouths are, and took both machines out for a head-to-head 1/2-mile race, which should be enough to settle the dispute.
Before checking out the video, shot from inside the German sports car, we will remind you that the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS uses a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine. It pushes 500PS (493hp) and 460Nm (339lb-ft) of torque to the wheels, through a 7-speed PDK automatic transmission, and naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 3.3sec.
The McLaren 720S sits in a league of its own, and uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is based on the old 3.8-liter unit found in the rest of the brand's family. The total output stands at 720PS (710hp) and 770Nm (568lb-ft) of torque, which allows it to reach 100km/h (62mph) in less than 3 seconds, from a standstill.
This would be a good time to place your bets.