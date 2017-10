Rezvani Adds V6 To Its Wrangler-Based Tank, Priced From $146,000

PHOTO GALLERY

Rezvani's V8-powered Tank is getting ready to welcome a less powerful V6 model to the lineup, featuring all the same rugged options.Powering this new "everyday Tank", which we'll remind you is based off a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, is a 3.6-liter V6 unit (in all likelihood, FCA's Pentastar), putting down 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque with the help of an on-demand 4x4 system , while returning 25 miles per gallon (9.4l/100km).says CEO Ferris Rezvani.Speaking of options, buyers can spec the Tank V6 to include FLIR Thermal Night Vision, Ballistic Armor (Kevlar bits, bulletproof glass, and military-grade run flat tires), Leather Package (leather seats, suede headliner), Tow Package (tow hitch, front-mounted winch) or a Convenience Package, which includes automatic opening/closing side steps and head-up display.With a price tag of $146,000, the Tank V6 is $32,000 cheaper than the Tank V8, which packs a 500 HP 6.4-liter V8 unit. Both models can be configured and then ordered online by clicking