Rezvani Adds V6 To Its Wrangler-Based Tank, Priced From $146,000

Rezvani's V8-powered Tank is getting ready to welcome a less powerful V6 model to the lineup, featuring all the same rugged options.
Powering this new "everyday Tank", which we'll remind you is based off a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, is a 3.6-liter V6 unit (in all likelihood, FCA's Pentastar), putting down 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque with the help of an on-demand 4x4 system, while returning 25 miles per gallon (9.4l/100km).
"With the addition of the V6 engine, TANK is now the ultimate road-going and off-road extreme utility vehicle. The two engines provide the best of both worlds, and the range of options available allows buyers to build the SUV of their dreams," says CEO Ferris Rezvani.
Speaking of options, buyers can spec the Tank V6 to include FLIR Thermal Night Vision, Ballistic Armor (Kevlar bits, bulletproof glass, and military-grade run flat tires), Leather Package (leather seats, suede headliner), Tow Package (tow hitch, front-mounted winch) or a Convenience Package, which includes automatic opening/closing side steps and head-up display.
With a price tag of $146,000, the Tank V6 is $32,000 cheaper than the Tank V8, which packs a 500 HP 6.4-liter V8 unit. Both models can be configured and then ordered online by clicking here.