Rockstar Energy Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Looks Like A Battle Car

The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is more adept at conquering mall parking lots than Moab but the company is looking to change that impression with the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader concept.
As part of the transformation from soft-roader to off-roader, Hyundai equipped the crossover with a coilover suspension that features 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with reservoirs. The model has also been outfitted with new drivetrain components and 17-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 35-inch Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ off-road tires.
Since accidents happen when off-roading, the concept boasts heavy-duty skid plates and a Warn winch. Other notable changes include LED auxiliary lights and a custom roof rack. There are also HID head- and taillights as well as an upgraded braking system.
Hyundai was coy on performance specifications but confirmed the concept's engine has been equipped with an AEM intake, a Mishimoto intercooler, and a MagnaFlow exhaust. There's also a Nitrous Express wet system, a Rockstar Energy catch can, and a coolant overflow reservoir.
Interior pictures were not released but the concept has custom leather upholstery and a Kicker audio system. Other highlights include a Casacadia tent and a Powertank air system for refilling tires on the trail.