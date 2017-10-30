SEMA: Infiniti Q60 Red Alpha Concept Gets 476HP With the Help Of AMS

Infiniti and AMS Performance will present the Q60 Red Alpha concept at this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.
The two companies released a few teaser images along with some information on their latest creation, which is based on the Q60 Red Sport 400.
"The combination of Infiniti's luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance's ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver's full potential with the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, a concept we've dubbed 'Red Alpha,' said Martin Musial, president of AMS Performance.
The concept will feature an upgraded version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that now pumps out 476hp and 451lb-ft of torque, up from the standard 400hp and 350lb-ft. This was made possible through installing new intercoolers, intake, high-flow exhaust downpipes, catback exhaust system, new ECU calibration and more.
"Infiniti has a strong, longstanding reputation in the tuner community, particularly with our lineup of performance coupes and sedans," said Bob Welby, director, Infiniti’s Chief Marketing Manager. "With the Q60, we offer a coupe that boasts strong performance on its own while also giving our customers the perfect platform for customizations based on their personal preferences."
It’s hard to tell how Infiniti’s latest concept will look like as the teaser images don’t reveal much, apart from the flat red paintjob and what looks like a drag-racing rear spoiler.
Everything will be revealed tomorrow, when the 2017 Sema show will open its gates, so stay tuned.