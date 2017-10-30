Sounds Like 2018 Lincoln Navigator Should Have The Competition Worried

The all-new Navigator wants to put Lincoln back on the map of the premium full-SUV land but can it deliver?
On paper it should, as the Navigator now comes with a fully-aluminum body that sheds 200 pounds off its back, a cavernous cabin lavished with luxurious materials for seven passengers and a modern twin-turbo V6 with no less than 450hp.
The third row of seats enables fully grown adults to sit in comfort while clever packaging ideas include an adjustable shelf in the boot in order to make the split hatch easier to use.
Lincoln also gave the Navigator pretty much everything you could want in terms of equipment: heated and cooled seats which are also 30-way adjustable, the latest SYNC3 infotainment, a WiFi hotspot, a 20-speaker audio system as well as a clever Trailer Backup Assist system, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster and more. Way more.
However, the new Lincoln Navigator must prove itself out there in the real world if it wants to successfully challenge rivals like the Cadillac Escalade and the Mercedes GLS-Class, and judging by Edmunds’ latest video, the signs are really positive.