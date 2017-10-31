The FJ Company Brings A Bute Of A Ute To SEMA

When it comes to classic Toyota trucks, The FJ Company has the first and last word. And it's brought a new restomod job to SEMA this year.
Called the Signature edition, this off-roader started its life in 1981 as a Toyota FJ43, undergoing a full frame-off restoration.
This FJ43 Signature is painted in matte Dune Beige, with custom-crafted fuel cap and larger side mirrors, CNC-machined from aluminum and painted gunmetal gray.
It also features a 40-series front bumper, Warn 8274 winch, and LED fog lights – something you wouldn't have found on the original when it was built over three decades ago. The FJ Company fitted a modern 4.0-liter V6 with programmable electronic fuel injection, along with a custom suspension, complete with Fox shocks, Old Man Emu leaf springs, and four-wheel disc brakes from a 2017 4Runner.
The cabin is adorned with an exposed metal dashboard, custom leather, Recaro Sportster CS bucket seats up front, jump seats in the back, a custom sound system with iPod dock, canvas roof and windows, and gunmetal control surfaces to match the exterior trim.
The FJ experts will offer 24 of these Signature-edition builds to be produced starting in the new year, starting with this show truck that you can check out in the gallery and video below.