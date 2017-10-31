Two Stinger GT And Cadenza Concepts Headline KIA's 2017 SEMA Movement

Kia's all-new Stinger GT will be heavily featured at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas, with two customized versions fighting for your attention, alongside a blacked-out Cadenza.
Aside from the show cars, the automaker will also be giving attendees the chance to ride with professional Formula Drift drivers on a challenging course, using a modified 2018 Stinger GT prototype.
"Kia's specially modified and aftermarket-accessorized Stinger GT and seat time in our all-new high-performance sports fastback make Kia's 2017 SEMA experience the top auto enthusiast's playground," said Kia marketing VP, Saad Chehab.
Here's a rundown of what went into making every single one of these cars stand out from their respective production versions:
Stinger GT Federation
This uniquely modified Stinger is meant to celebrate Kia's foray into making high-performance aftermarket parts available for purchase through certain suppliers. The so-called Creamy-Orange paint scheme further highlights the car's exterior body accent kits by Air Design USA, which include the rear spoiler, rear diffuser as well as the redesigned hood vents.
Other mods include a K&N cold-air intake, Eibach springs, thicker anti-roll bars, a reduced ride height and a low-restriction quad-tipped Borla exhaust system, pumping an additional 15 HP through the twin-turbo 3.3-liter engine. The total is now thought to be 380 HP.
Rounding things off are the staggered 20" TSW wheels, wrapped with Falken tires.
Stinger GT Wide Body
Kia first teased us with this wide-body Stinger a couple of weeks back, when all we knew was that the guys from West Coast Customs were behind the build.
Now, we finally have all the details, such as how the suspension was lowered by 1.4 inches up front and 1.2 inches in the rear, the presence of 21-inch Keen forged wheels, and of course, the lightweight wide body kit meant to keep the Stinger planted at hight speed. As you can see, the rear end is particularly aggressive thanks to the massive diffuser and quad-port exhaust tips.
Inside, there's custom blue leather seat piping, a hand-stitched gray leather dash panel, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and gloss black center console trim.
Cadenza Obsidian
This Kia Cadenza Obsidian was also crafted by West Coast Customs, boasting a lowered suspension with stiffened sport springs, custom 20" gloss-black Keen wheels and a custom metallic black paint with an ultra-dark ceramic window tint.
Inside, there's hand-stitched suede on top of the dash, butter-soft brown leather seats with suede inserts, custom brown suede door panels and a Harman Kardon 630-watt premium sound system with an integrated subwoofer.