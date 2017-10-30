New Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race Wants To Save The Earth With Its Seats

Volvo has come up with a new limited edition version of the V90 Cross Country named after their sponsored yacht racing series, Ocean Race.
Developed by the brand's designers, together with a group of engineers that are also responsible for making the Excellence models and police versions of the V90 and V90 Cross Country, it celebrates the start of the 2017/2018 Volvo Ocean race.
According to Volvo, the high-riding special edition wagon "will help tackle the problem of marine pollution because the floor mats are made from Econyl, a fabric made from 100 percent recycled nylon, including abandoned fishing nets reclaimed from the seabed".
A total of 3,000 examples of the Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race special edition will be made initially, and they will be offered in 30 markets across the planet, including the EMEA, US, China, and Japan.
All of them are finished in Crystal White and fitted with special five-spoke 20" wheels, with optional 20's ($3,270) or 21's ($3,315) in a different design while the interior is in matte grey with bright orange accents and special stitching or charcoal with the same styling , inspired by the Concept XC Coupe shown some 3 years ago. It also gets a special mesh grille, Ocean Race branded decor and illuminated sill moulding.
The manufacturer says it will donate €100 ($116) for each car of the first batch it plans to build, thus showing their commitment to environmental care.
In the US, the Volvo V90 CC Ocean Race is available to order now with an MSRP of $60,500 exclusively with the 316hp 2.0-liter turbo- and super-charged four. As with other V90 CCs, the Ocean Race qualifies for up to $5,000 in savings if you own or lease a competitive vehicle like the Audi Allroad, BMW 3-Series Wagon or GT, 5-Series GT, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon.