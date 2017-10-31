We're Hiring! CarScoops Is Looking For A News Editor
We're looking for experienced editors to cover weekdays and/or weekend positions. If we have your attention, read through on how to apply. For any questions you may have, please contact us directly at info(at)carscoops.com with the subject line, "New Writers".
Essential requirements
1) At least 2 years experience writing news for an automotive website
2) Ability to research, proofread, fact-check and upload your own stories
3) Up-to-date on all the latest cars, technologies and events in the global auto industry.
4) Access to automotive and news press sites
5) Working knowledge of the internet, social media tools and photo editing software
6) Commit to at least six complete articles per day, more during major car-related events
7) A basic understanding of copyright laws
8) Willing to learn and adapt
9) For weekdays, we are looking for candidates based in the USA, CANADA or AUSTRALIA
10) Be on the lookout for breaking and interesting news any time of the day
How to apply
Send us an email with the subject line "New Writers" to info(at)carscoops.com (or just click here) containing three freshly written sample posts between 200 and 250 words each, with pictures from car manufactures' press sites or your own shots, and/or embedded videos.
The sample articles should include at least one unique and enticing automotive-related subject that will engage and entertain readers, plus a story on a newly introduced production or concept model.
Provide links to your previous work.
The next step is to add a few lines about yourself (yes, you can attach your resume) along with a list of car sites, forums and social media networks that you visit on a daily basis to get your automotive fix.
We promise to read every single word and if we think you're a match, we will contact you with more information. Please note that we may not be able to respond to all emails.
