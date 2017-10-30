XIX Design's Streetfighter Camaro Teased Ahead Of SEMA Debut

After teasing us with a couple of renders of a wide-body Chevrolet Camaro back in August, XIX Design has taken to social media yet again to partially unveil the real thing.
We'll still have to wait a little bit longer in order to see the car in all of its splendor, but from what we can gather, this might just be one of the widest and most aggressive Camaros in Vegas.
You could argue that the renders hardly do it justice, since you can't really tell how massively wide the tires are in real life and how rugged the whole thing looks when viewed through a real camera lens.
The 2017 SEMA Show kicks off tomorrow, October 31st at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and closes its gates on Friday, November 3rd.
Visitors will get to see plenty of customized muscle cars like the Race Ramps-tuned Mustang, plus multiple Camaros such as the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, or the Katzkin project car.