YouTuber Wins Free Next Tesla Roadster After Referring Over 50 Buyers And $5 Million In Sales

A Tesla YouTuber has won a free next-generation Roadster after referring over 50 Model S and X sales through Tesla's latest referral program.
Ben Sullins, host of YouTube channel Teslanomics, can now purchase a Founder's Series next-gen Roadster at a 100% discount. In other words, Tesla is giving him the car for free.
Referral program participants were initially notified about the next-gen Roadster back in July, after unlocking a new Secret Level in their Tesla app, reports Teslarati.
"You've unlocked the first secret level. Refer 5 more friends for the ability to purchase a Founder's Series next gen Roadster at a 10% discount. Unlock new levels with every 5 referrals for an additional 2% off per referral and amazing adventures that money can't buy," was the message received in the app's "Loot Box".
All together, Sullins didn't just win a free next-gen Roadster, he also won the chance to drive The Boring Company's electric tunneling machine, as well as an invite to Tesla's Semi truck unveiling. Still, his greatest achievement was being able to generate over $5 million in revenue for Tesla in a matter of months through 55 referred sales.
The YouTuber was kind enough to send Teslarati a chart in order to confirm his referrals, plus a whole bunch of other interesting data, like the fact that he's helped save 47,275 lbs of CO2.
Render: Peisert Design