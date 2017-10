YouTuber Wins Free Next Tesla Roadster After Referring Over 50 Buyers And $5 Million In Sales

PHOTO GALLERY

A Tesla YouTuber has won a free next-generation Roadster after referring over 50 Model S and X sales through Tesla's latest referral program.Ben Sullins, host of YouTube channel, can now purchase a Founder's Series next-gen Roadster at a 100% discount. In other words, Tesla is giving him the car for free.Referral program participants were initially notified about the next-gen Roadster back in July, after unlocking a new Secret Level in their Tesla app, reportswas the message received in the app's "Loot Box".All together, Sullins didn't just win a free next-gen Roadster, he also won the chance to drive The Boring Company's electric tunneling machine , as well as an invite to Tesla's Semi truck unveiling . Still, his greatest achievement was being able to generate over $5 million in revenue for Tesla in a matter of months through 55 referred sales.The YouTuber was kind enough to send Teslarati a chart in order to confirm his referrals, plus a whole bunch of other interesting data, like the fact that he's helped save 47,275 lbs of CO2.