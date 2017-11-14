14 Cars Damaged In Crazy Chain Reaction Crash On The Nurburgring

The Nürburgring has seen plenty of accidents over the years and a video recently uploaded to Facebook shows how quickly a minor incident can spiral out of control.
Road & Track reports the chain reaction crash occurred on November 1st when Porsche 911 GT3 RS blew a coolant line on the Hatzenbach section of the track.
As you can see in the video, the driver is rounding a corner when he suddenly sees smoke on the horizon. He pulls over to the side of the track and waits for a handful of cars to pass before exiting his vehicle. He then jumps the guard rail and attempts to warn oncoming cars about the danger.
This doesn't exactly go as planned as the coolant has made the track pretty slick and a number of cars cannot stop in time. This is practically true of the Porsche 911 that slams into the car of the videographer. Unfortunately, the chaos doesn't stop there as we can see and hear several other collisions involving an Audi TT and a BMW.
Bridge to Gantry notes 14 different vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash and two divers had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.
Video
Sehr trauriger Crash.Posted by RE FS420 on Sunday, November 12, 2017
Es heißt nicht umsonst Grüne Hölle..
Respekt an den Typen, direkt super gehandelt und mit Sicherheit einige Menschenleben gerettet! So einer sollte ausgezeichnet werden - die meisten würden nur an sich selbst denken.