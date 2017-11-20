20 Million Vehicles In The US Still Need Their Takata Airbags Replaced

Automakers are working to recall vehicles fitted with faulty Takata airbag inflators, but the bulk of the work still lies ahead.
According to the latest numbers cited by Automotive News, some 20 million vehicles fitted with the problematic inflators in the United States alone still need to be recalled.
That works out to 64 percent, or nearly two thirds of the 31.5 million vehicles being recalled for the issue that has claimed 13 lives in the US.
All told, some 43 million of those inflators have been recalled – with some vehicles requiring two – and as of mid-September, only 25 million of have already been replaced. What's more is that the total number is expected to climb to 65 million by the end of next year when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration expands the recall to the next phase.