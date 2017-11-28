2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sparks Sarcasm-Filled Review

If your idea of a cool ride that can fit you and your entire entourage is the previous-generation Cadillac ESV, then you're probably still hung up in the mid-2000s.
To be fair, you're looking at a popular car, regardless of how you might feel about it. The Escalade ESV has long been a staple of not just pop culture but luxury SUV culture in general in the U.S. Of course, that doesn't mean it gets a pass on the RegularCars YouTube channel.
"NFL championship rings rolled across your heated steering wheel," is the type of thing you can safely assume about this type of car. Still, we won't go as far as to comment on that "entourages of high skirts" jibe.
But you probably get the picture, if you hadn't already. The Escalade ESV, old or new, isn't the type of car you buy as a sensible family SUV, especially when you can get a Chevy Suburban for less money.
According to this reviewer, the Escalade, as long as you get it used, is the official car for "ballin' on a budget", which is a contradiction in and of itself.
We reckon there's plenty to laugh at or agree with in this video, so we'll just let you enjoy the jokes and who knows, perhaps even the car.