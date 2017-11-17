2016 Ferrari F12tdf Vs 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster: Which Would You Buy?

One of them is a limited edition modern supercar, whereas the other is a classic open-top model that's simply gorgeous. So what could they possibly have in common?
The answer is that both the Ferrari F12tdf and Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster are offered for sale by RMSothebys, at their New York auction that takes place on December 6, and both have a similar estimated selling price: $1.1-$1.4 million and $1.25-$1.5 million, respectively.
Introduced as the spiritual successor to the 599 GTO in 2015, the Ferrari F12tdf came in a limited run of 799 units. It benefits from a number of aerodynamic enhancements over the regular F12 Berlinetta, and it also packs an extra punch, with its 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 making 780PS (770hp) and 705Nm (520lb-ft) of torque.
This particular example was shipped to Long Island Ferrari new in 2016, and since then, it has been driven for less than 400 miles (644km). It still has a factory warranty available until July 2019, and it's covered by the Ferrari Genuine Maintenance program until July 2023.
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, on the other hand, is the convertible version of the Gullwing. It debuted at the 1957 Geneva Motor Show and was produced in 1,858 units.
The auction house doesn’t provide more details about this 1958-made car, except that it retains the original matching chassis, body, engine, and drivetrain and was outfitted with several options from new. Still, looking at the pictures we can see its pristine condition that could help it re-achieve its bedroom door poster status.
Now, each one is extremely desirable for its own reasons, but if you had the opportunity to bid for one of the two, which would it be?