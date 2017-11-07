2017 DS 7 Crossback Priced From £28,050 In The UK

Sales for the entire 2017 DS 7 Crossback range have just commenced in the United Kingdom.
First in line is the DS 7 Crossback Elegance, priced from a reasonable £28,050 ($36,949) with the BlueHDi 130 turbo diesel engine and manual transmission. Next in the range is the DS 7 Crossback Performance Line, priced from £31,435 ($41,407) with the same BlueHDi 130 turbo diesel but paired to an automatic gearbox.
Customers looking for more grunt from a diesel can elect for the BlueHDi 180, coupled to an auto ‘box and priced from £36,335 ($47,862). Sitting in between the two diesels is the PureTech 225 petrol four-cylinder, starting at £34,985 ($46,084).
Another trim package offered for the DS 7 Crossback is the Prestige, starting at £34,435 ($45,359) with the BlueHDi 130 manual, £39,335 ($51,814) for the BlueHDi 180 automatic and £38,985 ($51,353) for the PureTech 225 Automatic.
Further up in the range is the DS 7 Crossback Ultra Prestige starting at £43,535 ($57,346) for the BlueHDi 180 automatic and £43,185 ($56,885) for the PureTech 225 Automatic. Last but not least will be the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense PHEV 4x4, set to hit the market in mid-2019 for around £50,000 ($65,862).