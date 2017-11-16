2018 Aston Martin Vantage Goes Sideways In New Teaser

Aston Martin's sexy 2018 Vantage is being celebrated on video once more, ahead of its scheduled debut on November 21.
The latest teaser video has a rather artistic flair, as it depicts the upcoming sports car going sideways on a track for a few brief seconds in slow motion.
With some styling influences coming from the James Bond DB10, as well as the Vulcan and new DB11, the baby Aston Martin will be a beautiful challenger to the likes of the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.
Moreover, it will also have the muscle to do so, as it's expected to make use of the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that powers the entry-level DB11.
Aston Martin are also believed to use a detuned version of the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 lump that debuted in the DB11 last year for the new V12 Vantage, but this version will debut at a later date.