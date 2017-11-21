2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE Unveiled For The World Endurance Championship

Photo Gallery

Following the unveiling of the Vantage earlier this morning, Aston Martin Racing has taken the wraps off the new Vantage GTE.Developed alongside the road-going model, the Vantage GTE is a purpose-built race car which will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The model has been designed for the GTE-class and Aston Martin Racing has already logged more than 13,000 km (8,077 miles) during its development including a successful 30-hour run at the Spanish circuit of Navarra.Aston Martin was tight-lipped about technical specifications but the car has been equipped with a front splitter, a ventilated hood, and a side-exiting exhaust system. The car also features lightweight windows, aerodynamic mirrors, and lightweight wheels. Other notable changes include the addition of a rear wing and a massive diffuser.While the company was coy on specifics, they confirmed the model has a Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo V8 engine. There's no word on the engine's output but Aston Martin Racing said "factory drivers have worked hard to optimize the drivability and performance" of the mill.Elsewhere, the Vantage GTE has been equipped with Öhlins suspension and Alcon brakes. The model also features bespoke racing tires that were developed by Michelin.Developing ...