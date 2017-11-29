2018 Bentley Continental GT Arrives As First Special Edition

Bentley has yet to ship the first units of the third-gen Continental GT to customers, but that hasn’t stopped them from launching a First Edition, based on the latest Grand Tourer.
You'll have to look at the 22-inch alloy wheels in a unique pattern that are available in several finishes, the jewel-finish oil and filler caps, discreet 'Union Flag' badging and special tread plate plaque, to tell it's the new Bentley Continental GT First Edition on the outside.
Step inside and you will find diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on the seats, door and rear quarter panels, with unique contrast stitching that's exclusive to this specific model, and more discreet 'Union Flag' badging.
Customers can also choose between one of four unique veneers for the dashboard fascia, such as Tamo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona, and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, combined with Grand Black, another exclusive to the First Edition.
Bentley says that the high-end finishes "help create the impression of even more space inside an already sumptuous cabin, and complement a striking interior design that is beautifully enhanced by mood lighting and illuminated sills, emblazoned with 'Bentley', visible when opening the doors".
The new Bentley Continental GT First Edition comes with the brand's 'Rotating Display', which allows the driver to switch between three different fascia panels: 12.3-inch touchscreen, three analogue dials, or veneer-only, with the last one being available when the engine is turned off.
Customers can replace the 650-watt audio system with a 1,500-watt Bang & Olufen, or the range-topping Naim sound system, with 2,200 watts.
Other additions to the First Edition are the City Specification and Touring Specification, which bring driver assistance systems such as park assist, pedestrian warning, and traffic sign recognition.
The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 TSI gasoline continues to rest in the engine compartment, and it makes 635PS (626hp) and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque. Despite tipping the scale at 2,250kg (4,960lbs), the new Continental GT takes just 3.7sec to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (62mph), and it can reach a top speed of 333km/h (207mph).