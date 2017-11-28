2018 Eclipse Cross Debuts Mitsubishi's New CONNECT Services

Mitsubishi's new connected vehicle services program, labelled the Mitsubishi CONNECT, will make its global debut at the upcoming LA Auto Show with two features, namely Safeguard and Remote Services, in the 2018 Eclipse Cross compact SUV.
According to the Japanese automaker, both services can be accessed either inside the vehicle through the mobile app, or via the owners' portal.
"In an increasingly more connected world, we needed to make a shift to ensure Mitsubishi vehicles continue to deliver what our customers want and need," MMNA VP, Don Swearingen, said."MITSUBISHI CONNECT will offer connected services by applying the information network to provide a truly personalized and enriched driving experience."
With the Safeguard Servicespack, Mitsubishi Connect users will get Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Information Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Alarm Notification and Mileage Tracker.
Meanwhile, the Remote Services pack comes with Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn, Remote Lights, Car Finder, Vehicle Settings, and Parental Controls (Geo Fence, Speed Alert and Curfew Alert).
These services will be available in the U.S. as subscriptions starting at $99/year, following a two-year complimentary trial period.