2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition Brings The Bling To LA

The crossover and SUV trend continues in Los Angeles as GMC has unveiled the 2018 Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition.
Set to become the most luxurious Yukon Denali ever offered, the Ultimate Black Edition features a modestly revised exterior with chrome mirror caps and 22-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The model will be available exclusively in Onyx Black and all will feature a polished exhaust tip.
Interior changes are virtually non-existent as GMC says the only modification is the addition of premium carpeted floor mats. However, the model comes equipped with the Open Road Package which includes a power sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, and an adaptive cruise control system with forward automatic braking. The package also adds power retractable side steps and an Enhanced Security Package which includes glass breakage sensors and interior motion detectors.
The Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that develops 420 hp (313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (621 Nm) of torque. The engine is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission which can send power to an optional four-wheel drive system.
In a statement, GMC's Stu Pierce said “The Yukon Denali has always made a bold and powerful statement, and the Ultimate Black Edition takes that expression to a new level." He went on to say the model is ideal for customers who want to "express themselves with a new and unique style.”