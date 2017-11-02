2018 Honda Civic Type R Price Bumped To $34,100, No Entry Level

If you were hoping for an entry-level Honda Civic Type R, you'd better keep dreaming as the company has just announced the 2018 model will cost $34,100.
Priced $200 higher than last year, the 2018 Civic Type R continues to be "available in one fully equipped trim." Honda declined to mention any changes but the model features an aggressive exterior with LED headlights, a prominent rear wing, and a center-mounted triple exhaust system. The car also has 20-inch aluminum wheels which are backed up by Brembo brakes.
Moving into the cabin, drivers will find a leather wrapped steering wheel, two-tone sport seats, and an aluminum gear knob. Other highlights include a dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 7-Inch Display Audio system with GPS navigation as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Motivation is provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a short-throw six-speed manual transmission which sends power to the front wheels via a limited slip differential.
Speaking of performance, the Civic Type R has an adaptive damper system and a dual-axis strut front suspension which has been designed to virtually eliminate torque steer. The car also has three different driving modes including comfort, sport, and +R settings.