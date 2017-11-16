2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Pricing Announced, Starts At $33,400

The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will begin arriving at U.S. dealerships on December 1st with a base price of $33,400.
Unveiled earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid comes nicely equipped with heated front seats, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and 8.0-inch Display Audio system. Other niceties include split-folding rear seats, an eight-speaker audio system, and a multi-angle rearview camera.
Buyers looking for something more luxurious can opt for the $36,600 Touring variant which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, perforated leather seats, and Ultrasuede interior accents. The model also boasts power front seats and a GPS navigation system which includes the location of charging stations.
Both models feature a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine, a 17 kWh battery pack, and an electric motor. This setup enables the car to produce a combined maximum output of 212 hp (158 kW).
In terms of efficiency, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid has a combined fuel economy rating of 110 MPGe and a gasoline-only rating of 44 mpg city / 40 mpg highway / 42 mpg combined. More importantly, the car can travel up to 47 miles (75 km) on electricity alone. When the battery is depleted, it can be fully recharged in approximately 2.5 hours with a 240 volt charging system.
While the car is a little expensive, buyers will be eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500. They may also be able to receive additional state and local incentives depending on where they live.