2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Pricing Announced, Starts At $33,400

The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will begin arriving at U.S. dealerships on December 1st with a base price of $33,400.Unveiled earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid comes nicely equipped with heated front seats, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and 8.0-inch Display Audio system. Other niceties include split-folding rear seats, an eight-speaker audio system, and a multi-angle rearview camera.Buyers looking for something more luxurious can opt for the $36,600 Touring variant which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, perforated leather seats, and Ultrasuede interior accents. The model also boasts power front seats and a GPS navigation system which includes the location of charging stations.Both models feature a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine, a 17 kWh battery pack, and an electric motor. This setup enables the car to produce a combined maximum output of 212 hp (158 kW).In terms of efficiency, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid has a combined fuel economy rating of 110 MPGe and a gasoline-only rating of 44 mpg city / 40 mpg highway / 42 mpg combined. More importantly, the car can travel up to 47 miles (75 km) on electricity alone . When the battery is depleted, it can be fully recharged in approximately 2.5 hours with a 240 volt charging system.While the car is a little expensive, buyers will be eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500. They may also be able to receive additional state and local incentives depending on where they live.