2018 Infiniti QX80 Facelift Revealed With More Upscale Design

Infiniti has given Car and Driver an early glimpse at the 2018 QX80, ahead of its debut at the Dubai International Motor Show on November 14th.
Previewed by the QX80 Monograph concept, the facelifted QX80 has a more upscale appearance as it features a new front fascia with a more prominent grille. The SUV has also been equipped with new headlights, revised air intakes, and less gaudy front fender vents.
Out back, there are restyled taillights and an updated rear bumper. The tailgate has also been redesigned and features a single strip of chrome trim. 20-inch wheels will come standard but 22-inch wheels will be also be available.
Unfortunately, the interior largely carries over and isn't that much different from the Nissan Armada. Despite the déjà vu design, drivers will find new wood trim, redesigned cup holders, and revised instrument panel lighting. Infiniti also added additional insulation, black carpeting, and an updated rear seat entertainment system with larger displays.
Power reportedly comes from a familiar 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 400 hp (298 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission which can be paired to an optional four-wheel drive system.
Check out Car and Driver for more photos. Thanks to Omar for the tip!