2018 Jeep Compass Priced From £22,995 In The UK

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced pricing for the 2018 Jeep Compass in the UK, confirming that the SUV will start at £22,995 ($30,466).
Customers in the UK are offered two petrol and three diesel engines. The entry-level variant is dubbed the Sport 1.6 Multijet 120 hp 4x2 and is powered by a compact 1.6-liter diesel engine with 120 hp and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque.
Further up in the range is the Longitude 1.4 MultiAir II 140 hp 4x2, the Longitude 1.6 MultiJet II 120hp 4x2, and the Longitude 2.0 MultiJet II 140hp 4x4, priced at £24,995, £25,995, and £28,495 respectively.
One step above the Longitude models are the Limited variants. These models include 18-inch wheels, halogen projector headlights, silver roof rails, privacy glass, leather power and heated seats, windscreen wiper de-icer, heated steering wheel, rain sensitive wipers, Parkview reverse camera, Parksense front and rear park assist system, blind spot and cross path detection, and parallel and perpendicular park assist.
The Limited range consists of the 1.4 MultiAir II 140 hp 4x2 (£27,995), 1.4 MultiAir II 170hp 4x4 Auto9 (£32,595), 1.6 MultiJet II 120 hp 4x2 (£28,995), 2.0-liter MultiJet II 140 hp 4x4 (£31,495), and the 2.0-liter MultiJet II 170hp 4x4 Auto9.
Last but not least is the 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2.0 MultiJet II 170hp 4x4 Auto9 Low, priced from £35,595. Among its standard features are projector headlights, privacy glass, front and rear off-road bumpers, raised off-road suspension, front and rear skid pates, 8.4-inch audio and navigation, leather power and heated seats, and hill descent and Rock transmission modes.