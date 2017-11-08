2018 Jeep Wrangler Interior Revealed Ahead Of LA Debut [w/Video]

Jeep's all-new 2018 Wrangler is one of the most eagerly anticipated cars of the year, and with the LA Auto Show just weeks away, we're inching closer to learning everything we need to know about it.
These images show an interior design that combines traditional styling with new technologies, as the 2018 Wrangler will surely pack more safety features and connectivity options than ever before.
FCA tells us to also expect improved versatility, more high-quality materials and better overall comfort for drivers and passengers. For example, leather with contrast stitching on top of the dashboard wasn't something Wrangler owners previously expected from their cars.
The overall design of the cabin has also been changed, even though it remains instantly recognizable as Wrangler-ish. The steering wheel is an evolution of the one found on the previous model, whereas the center console now features a larger screen flanked by two air vents. On the old car, the vents were positioned below the sat-nav display and the climate control switches looked like they belonged on something from the early 2000s. Now, everything looks more modern.
There's also a display between the two main gauges, plus a lot more buttons and switches for taking your Wrangler off-road - something purists will certainly appreciate.
The rest of the car, we've already seen. It still features the keystone-shaped grille, round headlights, square taillights, better aerodynamics, a fold-down windshield and lots of customization options.
Jeep will release more images as well as complete vehicle info on November 29th, at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.