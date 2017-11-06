2018 Jeep Wrangler Rendered With Newly Leaked Color Options

Jeep's all-new 2018 Wrangler will be getting five additional colors, each more vibrant than the other, and available on all trims.
Thanks to the JL Wrangler Forums, we have the entire color options list for the new Wrangler, although these five new colors stand out:
Nacho Clear Coat
Mojito! Clear Coat
Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
Sting-Gray Clear Coat
In other words, fresh shades of yellow, green, orange, blue and gray will be adorned by the 2018 Wrangler, with some of the renderings below actually inspired by Mopar's JL parts from SEMA, which featured Punk'n, Nacho and Ocean Blue items.
The other colorways are Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Bright White and Black, and it's quite easy figuring out which is which.
Last week, we got a taste of Granite Crystal Metallic when Jeep sent the new Wrangler trick or treating on Halloween, while Firecracker Red was spotted on this Wrangler prototype snapped on the factory floor back in August.
Judging by what forum members are saying, they're really loving the new Ocean Blue colorway, some even wishing they would have went with the blue instead of red. Which one would you like to see sprayed on your new 2018 Wrangler?