2018 Jeep Wrangler Sheds Weight, Adds Tech And 2.0L Turbo

It’s finally here. After years of waiting, months of spy shots and weeks of rampant speculation, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler has finally premiered at the LA Auto Show.
Underpinning the all-new Wrangler is a ladder-frame chassis complete with upgraded suspension and complemented by aluminum body panels. This allows the off-roader to be 200 lbs lighter than its predecessor yet still more rigid.
In terms of engines, the range starts with FCA’s familiar Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 delivering 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Mated to eight a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, the four-door Wrangler Unlimited is officially rated at 17 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway with the manual. Opt for the automatic and those figures are 18 mpg and 23 mpg respectively.
The second engine available is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four cylinder, producing 268 hp and 295 lb-ft, not the 368 hp as wrongly claimed in official FCA documents. Interestingly, this powertrain is a mild-hybrid and consists of a 48-volt battery and belt starter-generator. In the future, a 3.0-liter diesel will be added to the range.
Customers will have two- and four-wheel drive configurations at their disposal and like the outgoing model, a number of different variants will be sold.
In terms of body styles, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is available as a hardtop, a convertible top consisting of a number of removable roof panels, and as a powered soft top. Alongside these roof options, the 2018 Wrangler is offered as both a two-door and four-door, the former of which includes Sport, Sport S, and Rubicon trim levels. Meanwhile, the 2018 Wrangler four-door is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon models.
Like the current car, the Rubicon model aims to offer the most off-road prowess. Consequently, it features 33-inch off-road tires, electronically disconnecting anti-roll bars, beefed up fenders, Dana 44 axles, and a host of suspension modifications.
Beyond wanting to improve the vehicle’s off-road prowess, Jeep has spent a considerable amount of time overhauling the interior. To do so, all variants feature FCA’s Uconnect infotainment system with screens in 5, 7, and 8.4-inch sizes. All include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a WiFi hotstop, two USB ports, and two 12V accessory ports.
Sales of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will start in January but no U.S. pricing details have been released just yet.