2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Spotted Undisguised

Jeep recently released the first pictures of the 2018 Wrangler and now we're getting a glimpse at the undisguised Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon.
Posted by the JL Wrangler Forums, the images confirm the model will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and adopt a unique suspension and off-road tires which will ensure the Wrangler can tackle the toughest trails of Moab.
Jeep is keeping details under wraps but a previous leak of standard equipment revealed the Wrangler Rubicon will be distinguished by a unique grille, a black fuel door cap, and red "Trail Rated" badges. The model will also have Rubicon hood decals and 17-inch alloy wheels with black accents.
Interior changes will be minor but the documents show the Rubicon will have bright accents. Drivers will also find a leather wrapped steering wheel, an automatic climate control system, and LED ambient lighting. Other notable features include USB charging ports and a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster.
Since the Rubicon is designed for off-roading, the model comes with a Rock-Trac four-wheel drive system and unique axles with a 4.10 rear gear ratio. There will also be a unique front stabilizer bar which can be disconnected and a 650 amp AGM battery.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled on November 29th at the Los Angeles Auto Show.