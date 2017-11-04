2018 Jeep Wrangler: What’s Changed And What We Know So Far

Jeep surprised everyone this week when they released the first photos of the all-new 2018 Wrangler, code-named JL, giving us the first solid look on the much anticipated off-roader and confirming a debut at the LA Auto Show on November 29.
Official information was limited, as you might have guessed from the three photos Jeep showed the world, but thankfully, there’s a few things we can already talk about.
The most obvious topic is of course the evolutionary design, with Jeep managing to keep the iconic boxy shape, while claiming improved aerodynamics and more combos of different doors, tops and windshield configurations.
Let's take a look at how the new model compares to its predecessor and what we know about it so far.
Looks The Same But Way Better
Jeep managed to keep the Wrangler looking like a Wrangler, but as soon as you lay eyes on it, you realize that there are some clever details aimed to make it not only look more modern but also give you this sense of robustness and quality.
All the body panels look more three-dimensional than before as if the Wrangler hit the gym. Sharp creases have given their place to more rounded transitions while new features like the sculpted bonnet, the seven-slot keystone grille and the more modern headlights just work in the best possible way.
Jeep not only kept the fold-down windshield but it also appears to make it more practical to use it this time, with one photo revealing that the A-pillar now stays in place for those of you few hardcore guys who want dust in their teeth.
The Engine Range
We’re moving into the unofficial bit of information we got, thanks to a leaked owner’s manual by JLWranglerforums. Jeep will offer initially the 2018 Wrangler JL with a 3.6-liter V6 paired to either a manual or an automatic transmission, with the turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel to follow on a later date.
New Features
As reported in the past and confirmed later by the leaked owner’s manual, the new generation Wrangler will be offered with an optional Power Top that can be operated up to speeds of 60mph (96km/h) but it will be non-removable and the rear-quarter windows will remain manually removable and kept in provided bags. Other options include the traditional hardtop and soft-top which remain interchangeable. Also one of the new bumpers features removable ends on both sides for those wanting the extra free space in front of their front wheels.
Pricing & Trim Levels
Again thanks to the guys behind JLWranglerForums, we got the first info on pricing and specs of the 2018 Wrangler. The new JL generation will reportedly charge around $2,500 more than the outgoing JK model, with Jeep.com showing a list price of $30,445.
The range will be divided in three trim levels: Sport, Sahara and Rubicon which will come loaded with heavy-duty axles and pretty much all the toys you could wish for, including 4:10 axle ratio, the Rock-Trac electronically controlled all-wheel drive system and the big 8.4-inch infotainment system.
Stay tuned for all the information on the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL as we geet them.