2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Makes U.S. Debut, Promises 26-Mile EV Range

After posing for the cameras at the 2017 LA Auto Show, the 2018 Niro PHEV, is expected in retailer showrooms by the end of this year.
The Niro PHEV boasts an EPA-estimated 26 mile (42 km) all-electric range, while its total driving rage is estimated at 560 miles (901 km).
"The Niro Plug-in is the exciting next step in Kia's progression toward offering more alternative fuel vehicles by 2020," said KMA exec, Orth Hedrick. "Consumers who are intrigued by the Niro hybrid's fantastic versatility and design, but want even more EcoDynamics technology and the ability to drive only using electric power, will find more to love in the Niro Plug-in Hybrid."
Like with the Niro hybrid, the PHEV version also seats five people, offering strong functionality and generous cargo capacity. Buying into the range will mean choosing between three trim levels - LX, EX and EX Premium. As for driver assistance and convenience systems, you get the following: Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist and front and rear parking sensors. Meanwhile, Smart Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist are all standard.
Powering the Niro PHEV is an all-aluminum 1.6-liter GDi petrol unit, working alongside an 8.9 kWh (59 kw) lithium-polymer battery pack and a 60 HP (44.5 kW) electric motor. The total power output is 139 HP (141 PS) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm), which should help the Niro PHEV hit 60 mph in around 10.5 seconds.
According to Kia, this very efficient crossover boasts an MPGe rating of 105, while also having EPA-estimated MPG ratings of 48 mpg (4.9l/100km) city, 44 mpg (5.3l/100km) highway and 46 mpg (5.1l/100km) combined - similar to what you get in the Niro Hybrid.
As for charge times, owners can juice up their Niro PHEV completely in about 2.5 hours using a 240V (Level 2) charger, and in under 9 hours with a 120V (Level 1) charger.