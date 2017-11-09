2018 Land Rover Discovery Gets More Tech And New Base Diesel Trim

Land Rover are introducing new technology features, updated driver assistance systems, plus more powertrain and design options for the 2018 Discovery in the States.
Prices start from $52,090 for the entry-level SE model, which now gets Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro sat-nav system with the larger 10" touchscreen as standard - as does the entire range.
Digital connectivity has also been enhanced thanks to the introduction of 4G Wi-Fi, as you can now pair up to eight mobile devices on the move inside your 2018 Discovery.
Other tech-related updates are the 12.3" Interactive Driver Display TFT instrument cluster as standard on HSE and HSE Luxury models, and the second-generation Head-Up Display, available as an option on the previously-mentioned versions.
In terms of styling, the 2018MY Discovery gains a new Bryon Blue colorway. Furthermore, while vehicles with Dynamic and Black Packs were previously limited to Corris Grey or Narvik Black contrast roofs, 2018 owners can now opt for a body-colored roof for either of these packs at no extra cost.
Moving on to powertrain options, while previously exclusive to HSE and HSE luxury models, the Td6 diesel unit is now also available on the entry-level SE. We're talking about a 3.0-liter turbodiesel, with 254 HP and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, paired to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission.
As for the SUV's advanced safety and convenience tech, 2018MY cars now feature the automaker's Emergency Braking system with pedestrian detection as standard - previously available only as a standalone option. Meanwhile, systems such as the optional Advanced Tow Assist or the seven passenger seating options with Seat Fold carry over from the 2017 model year.