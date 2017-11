2018 Lexus LX Gains New Five-Seat Variant In LA

Photo Gallery

There's a saying that less is more and Lexus is hoping that rings true as the company has unveiled a five-seat version of the 2018 LX 570 in Los Angeles Billed as a more cargo-friendly version of the luxury SUV , the elimination of the third row allows the model to carry 50.5 cubic feet (1,430 liters) of luggage behind the second row. For comparison, the seven-seat variant can only hold 44.7 cubic feet (1,265 liters) of cargo behind its middle seats.The difference is minor but the five-seat model starts at $84,980 which is $5,000 less than the seven-seat variant. Despite being slightly more affordable, the model comes nicely equipped with leather seats, a four-zone automatic climate control system, and a power moonroof. Other niceties include a power tailgate and 20-inch alloy wheels.Power is provided by a familiar 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 hp (285 kW) and 403 lb-ft (545 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission which sends power to a four-wheel drive system with a Torsen limited slip center differential.The model isn't exactly fast, as it weighs 5,800 lbs (2,630 kg), but it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h). Of course, there's a penalty at the pump as the LX 570 has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 13 mpg city / 18 mpg highway / 15 mpg combined.