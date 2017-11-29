2018 Lexus RXL Gives RX Owners The Third Row They've Been Yearning For

Lexus has pulled the wraps off their new RX L, a three-row version of their popular luxury SUV that can hold up to seven passengers.
The addition of the third row was made possible by extending the rear of the body by 4.3 inches (110mm) with Lexus also using a steeper tailgate window angle in order to ensure good headroom for third-row passengers.
As standard, the 2018 Lexus RX L will come with seven seats and a 40/20/40 split bench-type second row seat. The optional six-seat setup comes with second-row captain’s chairs that allow for easier access to the third row.
Standard features include a power-folding third-row bench, power tailgate and leather upholstery for the first and second rows. A tri-zone climate system gives third-row passengers separate heating and air-conditioning vents.
The longer Lexus RX L is available in petrol RX 350L form, powered by a 290hp 3.5-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and in the hybrid and AWD RX 450hL version, which pairs the 3.5-liter V6 with two electric motors for a combined 308hp. Petrol models are available with both front- and all-wheel drive.
Base models come with an eight-inch infotainment display but choose the Navigation package and then you get the 12.3-inch high-resolution system along with a 12-speaker premium audio system. Audiophiles will also get the option to choose the available 835-watt, 15-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround System.
The 2018 Lexus RX L is expected to hit the dealerships nationwide late this year, with a starting MSRP of $47,670 for the FWD model and $49,070 for the AWD one.