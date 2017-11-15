2018 Mazda6 Facelift Gains New 2.5L Turbo Engine, Debuts In LA

Mazda will reveal in full the re-engineered and redesigned 2018 Mazda6 at the LA Auto Show on November 29.
Mazda’s flagship sedan model has been thoroughly updated according to the automaker, making this the third time since the model’s debut in 2012.
Key changes include the adoption of new technologies and the addition of a new option in the powertrain range, with the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter petrol engine gaining a cylinder-deactivation system for better fuel efficiency.
Mazda has also added the turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T petrol unit that debuted in the CX-9. The performance figures of the new engine option, which makes up to 250hp and 310lb-ft of torque in the SUV model, are not yet announced but Mazda claims it offers “an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement”.
A wider range of Mazda’s i-ACTIVSENSE safety technologies will also be onboard, including a radar cruise control that can bring the car to a standing stop and take off again and the latest 360-degree view monitor.
Judging from the two teaser images, the 2018 Mazda6 appears to have gained a cleaner look on the outside with redesigned bumpers while the biggest changes are inside, where the new dashboard follows the successful design language of the company’s latest models.
Stay tuned for all the information on the new 2018 Mazda6 as we have them.