2018 Mazda6: Watch Reveal Of The Redesigned And Turbo'd Sedan

Mazda is bringing the 2018 Mazda6 and CX-5 at this year’s LA Auto Show, with the highlight being of course the addition of a turbocharged engine in the four-door sedan.
All we know so far is that Mazda has re-engineered and redesigned the 2018 Mazda6 which now gains a host of new technologies and a cleaner styling inspired by the brand’s latest concepts.
Mazda has also updated the interior with a new dashboard that looks less cluttered, following the design theme set by the company’s latest models, including the MX-5 and the CX-9.
Speaking of the CX-9, the 2018 Mazda6 is finally getting the new Skyactiv-G 2.5T petrol unit we first saw in the firm’s seven-seat SUV. This engine makes up to 250hp and 310lb-ft under the bonnet of the CX-9 so expect similar figures in the 6 too. Mazda says it offers “an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement”. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter unit is also updated with a cylinder-deactivation system for better fuel efficiency.
Join us in Mazda’s LA Auto Show live press conference which is set to begin at 1:30 PM ET.