2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift: Still The Best Car In The World?

The bid daddy of Mercedes has been thoroughly updated for MY2018 with new tech and powertrains but is this enough to fend off challengers in the luxury segment?
The German company kept visual changes to a minimum, with redesigned LED lights, a new radiator grille and bumpers being the main differences but the mechanical part of the update is a whole different story.
That’s because the new Mercedes S-Class is the company’s first model to feature their all-new straight-six powertrains, both in petrol and in diesel formats.
The 3.0-liter petrol engine can be found in the S 450 and S 500 models, producing 367hp and 435hp respectively. As for the 3.0-liter diesel unit, the figures are 286hp/442lb-ft for the S 350d and 340hp/516lb-ft for the S 400d. All models use the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, bar the V12 models.
The adoption of the 48-volt electrical architecture also makes the S-Class compatible with a range of cutting-edge driver assistance features, including a semi-autonomous function.
The lovely interior mixes luxury and technology in a very impressive way, featuring a pair of new 12.3-inch digital displays that are housed under the same glass panel while the new steering wheel offers better ergonomics thanks to its touch-sensitive controls.
For many the Mercedes S-Class is the best automobile in the world but is this true for the latest model? Let’s find out what Carwow and Mat Watson have to say about it.