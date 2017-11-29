New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Lands In LA With A $23,295 Price Tag
| By Sergiu Tudose
|
|
ShareRedditPinTweetPlus
Joining the likes of the Outlander Sport and Outlander in Mitsubishi's CUV lineup for the U.S. market is the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross, with a starting MSRP of $23,295.
This price tag is married to the base spec ES version, which is joined in the lineup by the LE, SE and SEL. Standard features on the ES include heated power mirrors, a rear spoiler, color display, Bluetooth, rear view camera, cruise control and climate control.
Moving up the range will take you to the Limited Edition (LE) trim, featuring 18" alloys and unique black color exterior accents. This trim level also has a 7" display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Meanwhile, the SE trim includes BSW, RCTA, LCA, heated front seats, fast-key passive entry with push button start, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 18" two-tone alloys and silver, chrome and gloss black exterior accents.
As for the top of the line SEL trim, it boasts additional features such as leather seats, LED headlights, a Head-Up display and a Multi-View camera system. Buyers can also spec the SEL version with Mitsubishi's Touring Package, which then adds the dual-pane power sliding panoramic sunroof, a 710-watt Rockford-Fosgate premium audio system, more safety tech (FCM, LDW, ACC, AHB), plus a heated steering wheel and rear seats.
Scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in March 2018 and currently showcased at the 2017 LA Auto Show, the Eclipse Cross is also debuting Mitsubishi's CONNECT vehicle service program (standard on SE trim levels and above), featuring the Safeguard services package and the Remote services package.
The former brings Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, Information Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Alarm Notification and Mileage Tracker, while the latter offers Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn, Remote Lights, Car Finder, Vehicle Settings, and Parental Controls (Geo Fence, Speed Alert and Curfew Alert).
You May Also Like
COMMENTS