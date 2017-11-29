2018 NACTOY Finalists Announced, Can You Pick The Winners?

The 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) finalists have been announced at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.
The shortlist includes three names in each category, which were chosen by a panel of nearly 60 automotive journalists, following some extensive testing. The jurors will now have to trim down the list furthermore by announcing the big winners, on January 15, at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
However, until they do, let's take a look at the 2018 North American Car of the Year category, which sees the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 5-Series, Hyundai Ioniq, Kia Rio, Lexus LC500, Porsche Panamera, and Subaru Impreza removed, as the only vehicles still present are the Honda Accord, Kia Stinger, and Toyota Camry.
The 2018 North American Utility of the Year award, on the other hand, will go to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Honda Odyssey, or Volvo XC60. These were favored over the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, Jeep Compass, Kia Niro, Land Rover Discovery, Mazda CX-5, Subaru Crosstrek, Volkswagen Atlas, and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Things don’t look different at all in the 2018 North American Truck of the Year category, as the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator are still very much present.
"The task of selecting these nine finalists - especially in the car and ultra-competitive category - was extremely difficult", said the organization's Secretary-Treasurer Lauren Fix. "And while there may be some favorites among the finalists, any of these vehicles could end up walking away with the trophy in their category, when we announce the winners in Detroit, in January."
Last year, the Chevrolet Bolt was named North American Car of the Year, whereas the Truck of the Year and Utility of the Year awards went to the Honda Ridgeline, and Chrysler Pacifica, respectively.