2018 Nissan GT-R Becomes $10k More Affordable With New Entry-Level Pure

Nissan has announced the pricing details on the 2018 GT-R family in the United States, which now starts at $99,990, without destination and handling, something that adds another $1,695 to each grade.
The sub-$100k pricing refers to a new entry-level model called Pure, which slots under the Premium, undercutting it by $10,500, and lacking some of its features such as the titanium exhaust, Bose sound system, Active Noise Cancellation, and Active Sound Enhancement.
Other novelties for the 2018MY is the inclusion of Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity to NissanConnect with Navigation and Services, as well as the introduction of the black 'Kuro Night' color for the Premium Interior Package.
Available from $128,490, the Nissan GT-R Track Edition is now in its second year. It borrows some elements from the range-topping Nismo, while retaining the same version of the 3.8-liter V6 engine that powers both the Pure and Premium flavors, rated at 565hp and 467lb-ft (633Nm) of torque.
Described as "the ultimate GT-R", the Nissan GT-R Nismo continues to be offered in limited numbers across North America. Pricing starts at $175,000, and users will get to enjoy, besides the numerous motorsport-inspired technologies, a power bump of the 3.8L unit, which makes 600hp and 481lb-ft (652Nm) in the range-topping Godzilla.