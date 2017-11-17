2018 Nissan Murano Has New Standard Safety Features And A Starting Price Of $30,550

The Nissan Murano is entering the 2018 model year with a host of updates and a higher base price.
The entry-level Murano S starts at $30,550 which is an increase of $780. While the crossover is more expensive than last year's model, it comes equipped with an assortment of new features including an automatic emergency braking system and an intelligent forward collision warning system. Drivers will also find a revised center console and an 8-inch NissanConnect infotainment system with GPS navigation as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
The Murano SV starts at $33,850 and it gains a standard blind spot warning system and a rear cross traffic alert system. Customers can also order the SV Premium Package which now includes an intelligent cruise control system.
The $38,250 Murano SL largely carries over but it now includes a motion-activated power liftgate. Other changes include a new moonroof package and a Midnight Edition package which has additional content.
Lastly, the Murano Platinum starts at $41,980 and it comes equipped with a new motion-activated power liftgate as well as a standard dual panel moonroof.
The 2018 Nissan Murano is currently on sale and all models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine which produces 260 hp (193 kW) and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an Xtronic transmission which can be paired to an optional all-wheel drive system.