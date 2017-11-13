2018 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger Gain More Tech At A Higher Cost

Nissan has announced pricing details on its 2018 NV Cargo and Passenger vans which now are enhanced with more tech features.
The differences are small but are expected to make everyday life with the 2018 Nissan NV easier: new models now come with features like a standard rearview monitor and a 5.0-inch color display, a Bluetooth hands-free system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, a hands-free text messaging assistant, and a USB connection port for iPods and other compatible devices.
Powertrain options still include the entry-level 261hp 4.0-liter V6 paired to a five-speed automatic transmission and the 375hp 5.6-liter V8 mated to a heavy-duty seven-speed automatic unit. All 2018 NV Cargo and Passenger vans are covered by a bumper-to-bumper warranty of 5 years/100,000 miles.
The Cargo version is offered in three models -NV1500, NV2500 HD and NV3500 HD- and in two roof configurations -standard and high-roof. Prices start at $30,025 (inc. destination and handling fee), which makes it $1,100 more expensive than last year’s model.
As for the 2018 NV3500 HD Passenger van, it still offers four rows of seating for up to 12 passengers, making ideal for both personal and fleet use. There are plenty of seating configurations for every need as well as roof-mounted supplemental airbags in case of a side impact. Pricing for the Passenger model starts at $35,050 for the V6-powered model.