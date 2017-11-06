2018 Nissan Titan XD Gears Up For Winter With Snowplow Pack

Nissan announced the new Snow Plow Prep package for the Titan full-size pickup truck, which makes it compatible with a range of commercial and personal snow plows.
The new package replaces the front springs with heavier duty ones which increase the front gross axle weight rating capacity by 575 pounds (from 4,325lbs to 4,900lbs), enabling the fitment of snow plows up to 786lbs (in the case of the Titan XD Gas Crew Cab S model).
The Snow Plow Prep pack is available with all three body configurations, meaning single-, King- and Crew Cab and in XD and XD Gas versions.
Power comes from the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 which is rated at 390hp and 394lb-ft of torque and is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Customers can also opt for a 5.0-liter Cummings diesel V8.
"When the roads are covered with snow and ice and you’re out clearing a parking lot in the dead of night, you better have confidence in the truck behind the plow," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks of Nissan North America. "We’re proud to say that the TITAN XD is built as tough as the hard-working people taking on the job of keeping Mother Nature at bay."