2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races Aventador SV In Forza 7

With the new 911 GT2 RS being one of the most eagerly anticipated cars out there, we'll take any chance we can get at witnessing what it can do against a track-bred rival.
While performance-related results in Forza will always vary compared to the real world, this latest installment of the gaming franchise still has a lot to offer, especially to petrolheads itching to find out just what the GT2 RS is capable of.
Before we dive into the numbers, we should remind everybody that a straight-line drag race isn't what these two supercars were built for. Still, with over 700 horses on each side, getting up to speed is a breeze.
The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful road-legal 911 ever. Its twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six is good for 700 PS (690 HP), allowing for a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of just 2.8 seconds, the exact same as the more powerful 750 PS (740 HP) Aventador SV.
During this high-speed drag race courtesy of the Ericship111 YouTube channel, we see both cars crossing the line at roughly 200 mph (321 km/h). Care to guess who won? There were only 0.65 seconds between them.