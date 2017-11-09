2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Edition Puts Gets A Racy French Kiss

Big and bold as it is, it'd be hard to miss a Ram truck. But those looking to stand out even more – and forgo the chrome for a sportier look – may be intrigued by this latest special edition.
The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport is pretty much what its name says. It's a Ram 1500 pickup in a special shade of blue and a sporty appearance.
The Hydro Blue follows the Sublime green and Copper editions launched earlier this year, and the Ignition Orange from late last year – and will be the last one released before 2017 draws to a close.
Apart from the vibrant blue paintjob, the Hydro edition features black hood graphics, Sport grille with black billet inserts and lettering. The vibrant, almost French Racing Blue paintjob is offset by black accents throughout: the hood graphics, billet grille and lettering, badges, headlamp bezels... they're all done up in black. But the front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors, and door handles are all color-keyed.
The wheels are chromed (20 inches on 4x4s and 22s on 4x2s) or available in black, while the interior is all done up to match the outside with blue accents. The special edition is based on the Ram 1500 Sport with the crew cab, short bed, and 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Only 2,000 examples will be offered, with an MSRP of $46,060 (plus $1,395 destination).